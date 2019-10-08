Pets & Animals

Philadelphia police executing warrant find suspected cockfighting operation

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police serving a warrant at a home in Kensington stumbled upon dozens of roosters, authorities said.

It was around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday when police knocked on the door of the house in the 3100 block of Weymouth Street.

A source said they were issuing a warrant related to a homicide investigation.

Police ended up making an arrest; however, they found much more than they thought they would.

In the abandoned home, officers discovered cages of roosters upstairs.

Agents think the roosters were used for cockfighting.

A front bedroom upstairs is believed to have been the place where the roosters fought. A back bedroom on the second floor is said to be the place where birds were housed and bred.

In the occupied house next door, police found more roosters in the basement.

There were as many as 35 roosters between the two houses.

Police also served a warrant at another house on the block.

A source said police arrested a man connected to the the warrant. A woman who bit a police officer trying to arrest the man was also arrested.

The Pennsylvania SPCA has been called in to remove the animals.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalskensington (philadelphia)philly newshomicide investigationcockfightingwarrant arrests
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FBI: Inmate is the deadliest serial killer in US history
Affidavit: Siblings found hanging in basement before they died
Girl denied school picture because of hairstyle
CEO: Dick's Sporting Goods destroyed $5M worth of guns
Princeton University professor wins Nobel Prize in Physics
Man tries to grab girl walking with mother near rec center: Police
Target to power new Toys R Us website
Show More
Pa. hospital where 3 preemies died seeking source of bacteria
Brothers, cousin killed in canal crash were headed to football game
US envoy barred from impeachment hearing by State Department
Judge clears record of Florida man jailed for missing jury duty
NBA Commissioner says league will support freedom of speech
More TOP STORIES News