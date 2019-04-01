Police officer gives dog a treat during traffic stop

CAPE CORAL, FL. (WPVI) -- Traffic stops are always nerve-racking. But for one Florida driver and her dog, everything ended with a sweet surprise.The driver was pulled over in Cape Coral, Florida, on March 23, 2019, for allegedly failing to stop at an intersection.When Officer Amanda Tobler approached the vehicle, an anxious dog inside began barking.In body camera video, you can see the relief on the driver and her pet when Officer Tobler handed the dog a treat, and let the driver off with a warning.