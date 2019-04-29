Police remove 'strange-acting raccoon' near Delaware school

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- It wasn't a criminal but a raccoon that ended up riding in the back of a Wilmington police vehicle.Officers were called to the 300 block of South Claymont Street around 2 p.m. Monday.A resident was worried about a strange acting raccoon that could harm students at a nearby schoolThat resident trapped it in a cage.Police called several agencies to come take the raccoon, but nobody would pick it up.So they got creative with a broom and a rake and lifted the cage into their vehicle.