Police remove 'strange-acting raccoon' near Delaware school

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- It wasn't a criminal but a raccoon that ended up riding in the back of a Wilmington police vehicle.
Officers were called to the 300 block of South Claymont Street around 2 p.m. Monday.
A resident was worried about a strange acting raccoon that could harm students at a nearby school
That resident trapped it in a cage.
Police called several agencies to come take the raccoon, but nobody would pick it up.
So they got creative with a broom and a rake and lifted the cage into their vehicle.
