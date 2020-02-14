Pony found with cords binding her legs at Carousel Park in Pike Creek, Delaware

PIKE CREEK, Delaware (WPVI) -- A pony was found with her legs bound at a park in Pike Creek, Delaware - and it's not the first time this has happened.The incident happened earlier this week at Carousel Park.According to New Castle County officials, park workers found that Cierra, one of the park's lesson ponies, was in a field and unable to walk.They soon found that someone had tied cords around each of her back ankles.The cords were tied so tightly that they restricted the blood flow to her hooves."As you can probably imagine, this was quite painful," county officials said in a Facebook post.Another pony was targeted a few months ago, officials said."This is a cruel, willful and intentional act and we are shocked someone would try to hurt one of our beloved animals," the Facebook post continued.Video released by the county shows the suspect enter the stable, however only a silhouette of the individual is visible.Anyone with information is asked to contact New Castle County Police Officer Dave Christopher at 302-995-7610.