Pony painting party trend stirring up controversy

A new party trend is stirring up some serious controversy.The trend is called "pony painting parties," and people are torn over whether it is cute or cruel.They're all the rage in the UK, and are becoming popular in the United States as well.Children draw on real live ponies with colored chalk.Some say it's sweet, interactive and certainly a hit on Instagram, but critics say there's a host of ethical flaws.Now, there's a Change.org petition to ban these pony painting parties.More than 110,000 people have signed it, saying the practice is dangerous for both animals and children. Especially if the ponies get distressed.My Happy Equine is one of the companies providing the party service, saying the products are 100-percent non-toxic and vegan-friendly, and children apply the paints with brushes, so the horses do not even realize that they are being painted.------