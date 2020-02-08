Pets & Animals

The Barking Lot is back for the 2020 Home & Garden Show

By Bethany Owings
Don't forget about your furry four-legged friend while visiting this year's Philly Home and Garden Show!

The Pennsylvania SPCA is back with the Barking Lot. A pet-friendly market that features adoptable pets, as well as vendors with homemade doggie treats and accessories.

And be sure to check out the Pet Fashion Show on Saturday, February 15th.

Gina Gannon has this week's Shelter Me amd hangs out with an adorable pup named Sassy.




Philly Home & Garden Show
February 14-16 | Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks, Oaks, PA
100 Station Ave, Oaks, PA 19456

Pennsylvania SPCA | Facebook
350 E Erie Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19134
