The Barking Lot is back for the 2020 Home & Garden Show

Don't forget about your furry four-legged friend while visiting this year's Philly Home and Garden Show!The Pennsylvania SPCA is back with the Barking Lot. A pet-friendly market that features adoptable pets, as well as vendors with homemade doggie treats and accessories.And be sure to check out the Pet Fashion Show on Saturday, February 15th.Gina Gannon has this week's Shelter Me amd hangs out with an adorable pup named Sassy.100 Station Ave, Oaks, PA 19456350 E Erie Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19134