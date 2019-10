EMBED >More News Videos Puppy stolen from Pennsylvania SPCA: Action News Mornings, October 26, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities are searching for the person caught on video stealing a puppy from the Pennsylvania SPCA in Philadelphia.The organization put out pictures last week hoping the public can help track down the suspect and the stolen Shiba Inu pup.On Wednesday, the PSPCA released new video of the alleged suspect.The puppy was stolen from a kennel at the organization's Erie Avenue headquarters just after 5 p.m. on October 25, 2019.Anyone with information should contact police.