U.S. & WORLD

Golden retriever puppies steal the show at Chilean military parade

EMBED </>More Videos

A group of 45-day-old puppies, members of the national police force's canine training unit, marched in Chile's military parade. (Claudio Reyes/AFP/Getty Images)

SANTIAGO, Chile --
The tiniest of Chile's soldiers and police officers stole the show at the country's annual military parade earlier this week.

A group of nine golden retriever puppies paraded alongside their fully grown colleagues, both human and dog. The 45-day-old puppies are the newest members of the national police force's canine training unit.

More than 9,500 troops participated in the parade around O'Higgins Park in Santiago, according to local media reports. The parade marked the 208th anniversary of the beginning of Chile's fight for independence from Spain in 1810.
Related Topics:
pets-animalsu.s. & worldchilemilitaryparadedogpuppy
U.S. & WORLD
WATCH: Curious shark sneaks up behind scuba diver
Get into national parks for free on Saturday 9/22
Lawsuit alleges Party City denied job to woman with autism
Greek spiders spin giant webs over shore town
Gunmen attack Iran military parade, killing at least 24
More u.s. & world
PETS & ANIMALS
WATCH: Curious shark sneaks up behind scuba diver
Warning about flea and tick drugs that could cause seizures
Shelter Me: Mainline Animal Rescue
Two-headed snake found slithering in Va. flowerbed
SPONSORED: Philly Comes To Life: Art at the Philadelphia Zoo
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Suspect wanted for sex offenses against minors spotted in New Hope
Bucks Co. teen found 2 days after crashing car into ditch
Man arrested after assaulting medic in Center City
Gunmen attack Iran military parade, killing at least 24
Woman arrested following violent assault in Washington Township, New Jersey
Man fatally shot while sitting on front porch in Germantown
NJ sheriff recorded making racial remarks resigns
New video released of serial robbery suspect in Philadelphia
Show More
Shawn Christy, accused of threatening President Trump, caught in Ohio
Police: Recycling center workers sold discarded drugs
Arrest made in New Castle Co. double murder
Police: Girl stabs boy with scissors at school in North Philly
Plume of smoke billows from SW Philly junkyard fire
More News