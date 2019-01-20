PETS & ANIMALS

Puppy born with upside down paws undergoes surgery

EMBED </>More Videos

A hound puppy that had a rough start to life is now getting the treatment he needs thanks to veterinarians at Oklahoma State University.

STILLWATER, Okla. --
A hound puppy that had a rough start to life is now getting the treatment he needs thanks to veterinarians at Oklahoma State University.

Milo was just 5-weeks-old when he was surrendered to Oliver and Friends Farm Rescue and Sanctuary. Jennie Hayes, who runs the rescue, could see that the puppy's front paws were turned upside, leaving him unable to walk. The best the pup could manage was an uncomfortable "army crawl." Hayes knew he needed surgery.

"He wouldn't have had any quality of life past another month or two, so it was definitely required," Hayes told CNN affiliate KFOR.

Veterinarians identified Milo's condition as congenital dislocation of both elbows, according to Dr. Erik Clary, associate professor of small animal surgery at Oklahoma State University, where Milo underwent surgery earlier this month. Clary said Milo's condition is very rare and very debilitating.
"Milo's surgery was complicated," he said. "For each of his elbows, we had to go into the joint and get his elbow back into alignment. So once we did that, then we had to place a pin across his joint to keep things stable."

Milo is now back home with Hayes, suited up in a front body splint to prevent him from using his front legs. In about three weeks, veterinarians will remove the split and take out pins from Milo's legs. After that, he will begin intensive rehabilitation therapy.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalspuppysurgeryu.s. & worldcute animals
PETS & ANIMALS
Boo the Pomeranian dies of broken heart, owners say
Dog makes trip to butcher shop for a bone every day for years
Shelter Me: Providence Animal Center
Baby whale gets free ride in mother's slipstream
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Sharply Colder, Icy
Fire forces evacuation of apartment building in Northern Liberties
Shooting suspect barricaded in Brooklawn motel
Mother arrested in death of infant in Lumberton
Crews prepare for possibility of icy roadways
Elderly woman killed in house fire in Chestnut Hill
Folks cope with cold and rainy weather in Phoenixville
PennDOT crews get roads ready for rain and ice
Show More
Police search for person of interest in Camden deadly shooting
Driver crashes car into laundromat in Glenside
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in head-on crash in Newark
Man shot and killed following fight outside club in Kensington
Man dies after being stabbed by roommate in West Oak Lane
More News