ENGLEWOOD, Colorado --
A puppy is recovering after severe abuse left her near death.

Kayle, a four-month-old bull terrier mix is on the road to recovery.

She's been charming the staff at Englewood's VRCC animal hospital since last week.

On October 26th, Kaylee's owners dropped her off at the MaxFund.

Cheryl Stapleton, an employee of MaxFund says, "She couldn't move. She still just would have the sweetest little kisses for you even when she was in obvious pain."

Stapleton says it was obvious the puppy had been severely abused.

"She came to us with a ruptured lung, a broken spine, fractured ribs, both old and new, and fractured hips. She could barely breathe."

Denver Animal Protection took the puppy from the owners.

The MaxFund raced Kayle to the hospital where she underwent surgery to fix her broken spine

Patty Lebow, a vet technician says, "She was in very bad shape. I mean, it was very sad to see this puppy that was injured by someone's hand. There's only so much you can break before you break the spirits."

Lebow says despite the painful surgery, Kayle's spirit never broke, and she has thrived surrounded by loving hands. She is also hoping the puppy's owners will face justice.

