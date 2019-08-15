Pets & Animals

WATCH: Raccoon burglar gets stuck in high school vending machine

By Bria Kalpen
DELTONA, Fla. -- A Florida high school caught a furry burglar trying to make off with some free snacks Monday afternoon.

A raccoon was caught red-handed stuck inside a Pine Ridge High School vending machine, and police were called to free the little bandit.

The Volusia County Sheriff's offices posted pictures of the culprit on their Facebook page and wrote, "This gentleman was apprehended today while committing a burglary of a vending machine at Pine Ridge High School."

