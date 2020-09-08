Love at first sight: Radnor Township officer adopts dog looking for new home

RADNOR TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It was an unexpected happy turn of events for an on-duty police officer in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.Radnor Township Police Officer Dylan Royce encountered a dog in need of some tender loving care last week and ended up bringing her home.The department says the dog, named Gidget, could no longer be cared for by her family, so friends seeking help brought her to the police department Thursday night.Officer Royce had an instant connection with the dog. It was a perfect instance of being in the right place at the right time."It's been awesome. I knew first thing when they brought her in she was immediately naturally pretty well trained, pretty affectionate and great with people. So, I knew right away that I would have a bond with the dog if I decided to keep her," said Officer Royce.Despite a few natural ups and downs during the training process, Officer Royce says adopting Gidget has been an extremely rewarding experience.