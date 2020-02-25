Pets & Animals

Rare duck spotted in Central Park with plastic stuck on beak

CENTRAL PARK -- The New York City Parks Department is reportedly rushing to save a rare duck spotted in Central Park gagging on a piece of plastic.

Bird watchers were excited to see the duck known as the "common merganser" and photos quickly spread on social media.

One photographer captured a photo of the duck Saturday with a plastic ring jammed in its bill - preventing it from feeding.


The New York Times says park rangers will take kayaks onto Central Park Lake to rescue the duck after several failed attempts by bird-watchers to reach it.
