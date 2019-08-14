Rare white hummingbird captured on video outside Alabama home

CORDOVA, Alabama (WPVI) -- A white hummingbird that may be a rare albino was spotted outside a home in Cordova, Alabama.
Deborah Aldridge captured video of the bird as it fed from her bird feeder on August 9th.
Aldridge tells Storyful that she had noticed the bird from inside her house the day before she filmed the video.
The next day she sat outside on her steps waiting for its hopeful return, and it did.
Aldridge says she believes the bird was an albino hummingbird as "it had the pink eyes and feet."
Although they're rare, pure white albino hummingbirds have been seen before in the southern states.
