pet adoption

Rescue dog from Central California wins hearts with gorgeous smile

6-year-old Shortcake's face just curls into a smile naturally and she knows how to use it.
EMBED <>More Videos

Rescue dog from Fresno wins hearts with gorgeous smile

FRESNO, Calif. -- A dog stealing hearts online with her smile has roots in the Central Valley.

Meet Shortcake, a pit bull now living in Southern California, and known for her cute little smile.



Her face just curls into that expression naturally and she knows how to use it.



Her owners say the 6-year-old girl actually hates going on walks and will try to use her smile to charm them into letting her stay on the couch instead.



Shortcake was adopted from the Fresno Bully Rescue five years ago and has loved almost every moment since - except maybe those walks!

RELATED: Singer Miley Cyrus adopts stray dog from Fresno

You can follow Shortcake on her Instagram account.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfresnoanimalpit bulldogpet adoption
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PET ADOPTION
How one local woman aims to rescue stray animals in Philly and beyond
'Demon dog' viral adoption ad gets chihuahua a new home
Homeward Bound Adoption Center gets a special delivery seeking a forever home
Stray dog with purple unicorn toy he repeatedly stole gets adopted
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Massive pipeline running from TX to NJ shuts down after cyberattack
Bomb kills at least 30 near girls' school in Afghan capital
Fire destroys a home in Tioga-Nicetown: Officials
AccuWeather: Clouds, Showers Around
Gun violence in Philadelphia increasingly targets Black women
Parents of Walter Wallace Jr. demand justice, Philly police reform
Man critically injured in East Falls hit and run; family pleads for answers
Show More
Vans co-founder Paul Van Doren dies at age 90
Man fraudulently obtained $5M in PPP loans, officials allege
Police, community come together for change after fatal shooting at rec center
Philadelphia Museum of Art unveils $200 million renovation
Muslim teen involved in fight says she was victim of hate crime
More TOP STORIES News