Rescue dogs from at-risk shelters arrive at Brandywine Valley SPCA

Rescue dogs from at-risk shelters arrive at Brandywine Valley SPCA: Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4pm on May 29, 2018. (WPVI)

NEW CASTLE, Del. (WPVI) --
Dozens of small dogs were flown to Delaware this morning in hopes of finding good homes.

The Action Cam was at the Wilmington New Castle Airport as the flight from Arizona touched down.

It was packed with 145 pups from at-risk shelters in the southwest.

Volunteers loaded the dogs into trucks and transported them to the Brandywine Valley SPCA. They will receive check-ups and be available for adoption Saturday.

"These animals that are coming in are absolutely adorable very well socialized. They are going to be terrific family pets, they're awesome animals just looking for a second chance at a family," said Linda Toerlli from Brandywine Valley SPCA.

These dogs, along with 900 others, will be at the Mega Adoption Event this weekend at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center.

The price to adopt is just $25 dollars.


