PETS & ANIMALS

Rescue dog's hilarious reaction to being cuddled goes viral

EMBED </>More Videos

Rescue dog's hilarious reaction to being cuddled goes viral: Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4:30pm on August 30, 2018.

There are those, in this world, who just can't get enough snuggles and hugs and then there are those who are a bit less thrilled with human contact.

Just ask overnight internet sensation, Mr Bubz.

In the viral video, you can see what happens when Lizze Gordon's rescue pup, Mr. Bubz, is cuddled by her friend James.

James uploaded the video a week ago and it absolutely blew up online. It seems people can't get enough of the expressive animal's faces or his post-kiss hiss.

Lizze, who describes Mr. Bubz as a "demon-possum hybrid", says her internet star can be shady and paranoid but is overall a total joy.

You can watch his affection-induced meltdown again on his new Instagram account.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsu.s. & worldanimaldogbig talkerstrendingviralviral videoinstagram
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Puppy saved after getting stuck in wheel well
Hundreds of bees swarm Times Square hot dog stand
PETA to erect billboard at crash site to honor turkeys killed in big rig crash
Giraffe joins wedding party
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Child dead, mother injured after both hit by truck in Center City
Police: Missing Langhorne, Pa. woman "at risk"
Suspect in murder of Ardmore model being held without bail
5 stolen Phillies plaques found in scrapyard
Arrest made in murder of Upper Darby High School student
Police: Gunman terrorizes employees at sporting goods store
AccuWeather: Temperatures tumble as we end the week
Driver crashes vehicle into home in Claymont
Show More
Couple arrested after friend's body parts found in bags
Biden reflects on losing friend McCain, son Beau to same disease
Couple says strangers hijacked their hotel reservation, racked up huge bill
Car mangled after hitting tractor-trailer on Pa. Turnpike
Police: Bar customer pulled gun on female server in Tioga
More News