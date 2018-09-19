HURRICANE FLORENCE

Dog rescued from Florence floodwaters had climbed onto kitchen counters to stay safe

EMBED </>More Videos

PETA volunteers rescued a dog from a flooded home in Lumberton, North Carolina. The dog had climbed onto kitchen counters to escape the rising floodwaters from Hurricane Florence. (PETA)

LUMBERTON, NC --
A dog rescued from a flooded North Carolina home after Hurricane Florence had climbed onto kitchen counters to escape the rising floodwaters.

PETA volunteers rescued the dog, Max, from the kitchen of a Lumberton home after the storm had moved through. In a tweet, PETA said firefighters in the area contacted the organization after noticing the dog from the outside.


The team also rescued two other dogs and a cat that was trapped on the porch of a flooded home.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal rescuehurricane florencenorth carolina newsu.s. & worlddogfloodgateflash floodingPETALumberton
HURRICANE FLORENCE
Trump: 'We will be 100 percent' with storm victims
Strangers save 2 people in dramatic flooding rescue
2 sheriff's detainees die when van is swept away by flooding
Watch: Time-lapse shows Florence from space
More hurricane florence
PETS & ANIMALS
Alligator caught on video, remains on the loose in South Jersey
Pets rescued from Florence arrive in Delaware
Spotted lanternfly seen in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Virginia
Woman accidentally traps bear in van; Bear finds way out
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Give to the Red Cross and help the victims of Hurricane Florence
Police investigate shooting inside Chester County retirement community
Alligator caught on video, remains on the loose in South Jersey
Teen sought in broad daylight sex assault of 13-year-old girl
Gunman dead, 3 injured after shooting at Western Pa. courthouse, officials say
Trenton police officer charged with sexual assault of a minor
WATCH: Carson Wentz talks comeback ahead of return
AccuWeather: Patchy Fog Overnight
Show More
Firefighters battle building blaze in Tacony
Suspect arrested in murder of man left at side of road in Oxford
Local companies generously support Day of Giving
Police: Man threatens to kill 11-year-old over Fortnite loss
Teen injured after being struck by car in North Philadelphia
More News