Retired Wisconsin teacher goes viral for napping with shelter cats

A retired teacher from Wisconsin is taking the internet by storm for his volunteer work with special needs cats.

A picture of Terry Lauremen went viral after the former teacher fell asleep with one of the pets.

He said after spending 35 years teaching students, he's using his golden years to volunteer as a "cat brusher" at the Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary.

The former teacher said he adopted many of the cats and spends six days a week brushing their fur.
Lauremen has been asking for donations to the pet sanctuary since going viral.

