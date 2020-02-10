Pets & Animals

Retiring K9 cop in Arizona gets heartwarming radio sendoff following last shift

TUSCON, Arizona (WPVI) -- A beloved top dog at an Arizona police department received a heartwarming radio send off at the end of his last shift.

Bruno is a Belgian Malinois who is certified in patrol tactics and narcotics detection.

His career with the Oro Valley Police Department spans seven human years - that's half a lifetime for his breed.

The police department posted a sweet video of Bruno's last day on the job.



The K9's accomplishments include sniffing out nearly a million dollar's worth of drugs and keeping his handler safe.

His reward for a job well done? An ice cream sandwich and some belly rubs.

Bruno also got a last call from the dispatcher, who said over the police radio: "Thank you for all your hard work and for making sure your handler got home safe every night. You can now chase rabbits instead of bad guys."

The video of the sweet sendoff has gone viral.

Congratulations, Bruno!

