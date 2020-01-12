PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On September 27, 2018, seven puppies were born at Canine Partners for Life in Cochranville, Pa. One day it is hoped that these canines will help a person with a disability.
Two of the pups were named in a poll by Action News viewers. These all Philly pups were named Rocky and Bell.
Rocky took a trip to visit his namesake at the Art Museum steps when he was 8 weeks old and again at 16 months old.
This beautiful black dog is training to be a service dog and change the life of someone with a neurological or physical challenge.
Rocky's journey began in his volunteer puppy raising home in Chester County.
Kendall Alkhas has raised him since he was eight weeks old.
She has trained him in his basic obedience and puppy manners.
Rocky took a three month trip to Somerset Correctional Facility in Maryland to be part of the Puppy Raising Program in Prison.
The next leg of his journey sends him back to the Campus at Canine Partners for Life, where he will work with professional trainers.
Then it is hoped he will forever change the life of a disabled person through the opportunities and independence afforded by a steadfast relationship with a service or companion dog.
The mission of Canine Partners for Life is to increase the independence and quality of life of individuals with physical, developmental, and cognitive disabilities or who are in other situations of need. They achieve this mission by providing and sustaining professionally trained service and companion dogs.
Follow Rocky and Bell's journey on Action News and 6abc.com Pupdates.
Watch video and check out pictures of all these cute siblings as they train to make a difference in someone's life... four paws at a time.
Action News Pupdates: Rocky takes the Art Museum steps, one more time
