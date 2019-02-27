Rotund rat rescued from sewer cover in Germany

Normally, when you see a rat, you run the other way.But in Germany, firefighters jumped in to rescue a somewhat rotund rodent that became wedged in a sewer cover.A young girl had alerted the firefighters of the animal in distress.The team pulled the plump rat out using a guiding rod.Once free, the rat scurried back into the sewer.The firefighters received high praise on social media. And the little girl who first found the animal drew them a picture to show her thanks.