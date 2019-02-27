PETS & ANIMALS

Rotund rat rescued from sewer cover in Germany

Rotund rat rescued from sewer cover in Germany. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 27, 2019.

Normally, when you see a rat, you run the other way.

But in Germany, firefighters jumped in to rescue a somewhat rotund rodent that became wedged in a sewer cover.

A young girl had alerted the firefighters of the animal in distress.

The team pulled the plump rat out using a guiding rod.

Once free, the rat scurried back into the sewer.

The firefighters received high praise on social media. And the little girl who first found the animal drew them a picture to show her thanks.
