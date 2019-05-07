Roughly 130 cats, some dead, seized from Doylestown home

Number now stands at 130 cats removed from a Doylestown apartment. Court documents reveal an anonymous tip prompted an animal rights group to come to the home for a welfare check back in January, investigation cont’d over 4 months. SPCA is still trying to locate more cats in home pic.twitter.com/5hp0Npaok7 — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) May 7, 2019

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- SPCA officials in Bucks County have seized dozens of cats from a Doylestown home on Tuesday.Authorities have taken at least 130 cats from the property and investigators say they found dead kittens inside a refrigerator.Action News was there as crates were piled up outside of the unit block of Aspen Way.The investigation is still active and ongoing.