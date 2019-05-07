Pets & Animals

Roughly 130 cats, some dead, seized from Doylestown home

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- SPCA officials in Bucks County have seized dozens of cats from a Doylestown home on Tuesday.

Authorities have taken at least 130 cats from the property and investigators say they found dead kittens inside a refrigerator.


Action News was there as crates were piled up outside of the unit block of Aspen Way.

The investigation is still active and ongoing.
