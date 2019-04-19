Pets & Animals

Roughly a dozen cats, some dead, removed from Delaware home

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- About a dozen cats, including some who were deceased, were removed from a home in Wilmington on Thursday.

It happened on the 200 block of North Monroe Street.

Animal Control Officers responded to the home Wednesday for a welfare check, then came back Thursday to remove the animals.

Neighbors say the home was unoccupied after the woman who lived there got sick and they've been calling the city to complain.

Firefighters also discovered elevated CO2 levels and had to ventilate the home.
