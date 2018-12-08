Royal Albert Hall to use dogs to retrieve tennis balls during matches

The Royal Albert Hall in London plans to put dogs' love of chasing balls to good use.
Trained dogs will replace the traditional ball boys or girls to retrieve tennis balls during matches.
British professional tennis players Tim Henman and Tommy Haas have been involved in the training of the pups.
The dogs are learning to fetch the balls at the right time, and to stay still during the rallies.
