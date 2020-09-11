Pets & Animals

Search underway for mysterious tiger spotted in Knoxville, Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Authorities were searching Thursday morning for a tiger in East Tennessee.

A deputy spotted the animal Wednesday night at an industrial park, the Knox County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on social media. Several agencies including animal control, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and representatives with the rescue organization Tiger Haven are helping with the search, the statement said.

There were unconfirmed tiger sightings reported overnight in the eastern part of the county, and the search was continuing Thursday morning, dispatchers told news outlets.

Knoxville Zoo spokeswoman Tina Rolen said all of its tigers are accounted for, and the zoo has not been involved in the search.

A trap has been set and if the animal is caught, it will be taken to Tiger Haven, the wildlife agency said in a statement Thursday. It wasn't clear where the tiger might have come from, the statement said.
