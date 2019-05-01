Pets & Animals

Service dog has a ball picking out new toy for one year anniversary

BRANDON, Fla. (WPVI) -- Meet Godric, the beloved service dog to an owner who suffers from Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, dysautonomia and postural tachycardia syndrome.

According to Storyful, , Godric picked out a new toy at the store all by himself to celebrate one year of service with his owner.

Video shows the pup excitedly pawing through the selection, determined to get to the orange squeaky ball he wanted.

Godric and his owner live in Saint Petersburg, Florida and have a popular Instagram account that chronicles their time together.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfloridapetsanimaldogu.s. & worldservice animal
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Woman and man hospitalized after shooting in Kingsessing
4 cars collide outside Channel 6 studios
'Armed and dangerous' pair wanted by N.J. State Police
More TOP STORIES News