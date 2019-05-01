Service dog has a ball picking out new toy for one year anniversary

BRANDON, Fla. (WPVI) -- Meet Godric, the beloved service dog to an owner who suffers from Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, dysautonomia and postural tachycardia syndrome.
According to Storyful, , Godric picked out a new toy at the store all by himself to celebrate one year of service with his owner.
Video shows the pup excitedly pawing through the selection, determined to get to the orange squeaky ball he wanted.
Godric and his owner live in Saint Petersburg, Florida and have a popular Instagram account that chronicles their time together.
