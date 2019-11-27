Shelter dogs fed Thanksgiving meals at Providence Animal Center

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Shelter dogs received a special Thanksgiving meal a day early in Delaware County.
Providence Animal Center in Media teamed up with Pet Supplies Plus to give the dogs a meal ahead of the holiday.
The meals were distributed in brown bags to help stimulate the pups as they eagerly worked to get to the food inside.
All of the dogs will be available for adoption on Black Friday, with 75 percent off adoption fees for dogs over 6 months old.
To see a list of available adoptable animals, visit: https://providenceac.org/
