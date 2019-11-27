Pets & Animals

Shelter dogs fed Thanksgiving meals at Providence Animal Center

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Shelter dogs received a special Thanksgiving meal a day early in Delaware County.

Providence Animal Center in Media teamed up with Pet Supplies Plus to give the dogs a meal ahead of the holiday.

The meals were distributed in brown bags to help stimulate the pups as they eagerly worked to get to the food inside.

All of the dogs will be available for adoption on Black Friday, with 75 percent off adoption fees for dogs over 6 months old.

To see a list of available adoptable animals, visit: https://providenceac.org/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmedia boroughpennsylvaniashelterfoodthanksgivingpetspet adoption
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Man shoots self, 9-year-old son while cleaning gun
Port Richmond fire leaves 7 hurt, including 4 children
New Jersey hospital mistakenly gives kidney transplant to wrong person
Accused gunman in N.J. football shooting appears in court
16-year-old in critical condition following shooting in Kensington
Grandma who texted wrong teen shares 4th Thanksgiving with him
Show More
Sneak Peek: Look inside the first new Toys 'R' Us in NJ
Yes, you can bring your Thanksgiving turkey on an airplane
What restaurants are open on Thanksgiving Day?
Man shot point-blank after visiting with his mother
AAA: More than 55 million travelers on the move this Thanksgiving
More TOP STORIES News