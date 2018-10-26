Shelter dogs strut their stuff in costume parade in Hunting Park

If you think Halloween is just for humans, then you're barking up the wrong tree.Pooches set out on parade in Hunting Park Friday in a howl-o-ween costume party sponsored by the Pennsylvania SPCA.The parade featured several excited canines who were dressed to the nines.There was a doggy dinosaur, a hungry-hungry hippo, and even a four-legged shark.All of these adoptable pets strutting their stuff in their furry finest helped to raise awareness of the number of shelter dogs in the city who are looking for forever homes.------