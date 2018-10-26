PETS & ANIMALS

Shelter dogs strut their stuff in costume parade in Hunting Park

EMBED </>More Videos

Shelter dogs strut their stuff in costume parade in Hunting Park. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on October 26, 2018.

HUNTING PARK (WPVI) --
If you think Halloween is just for humans, then you're barking up the wrong tree.

Pooches set out on parade in Hunting Park Friday in a howl-o-ween costume party sponsored by the Pennsylvania SPCA.

The parade featured several excited canines who were dressed to the nines.

There was a doggy dinosaur, a hungry-hungry hippo, and even a four-legged shark.

All of these adoptable pets strutting their stuff in their furry finest helped to raise awareness of the number of shelter dogs in the city who are looking for forever homes.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalspennsylvania newshalloweenSPCAshelter
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog commits con job all in the name of McDonald's food
Dog shot in Iraq to get surgery in Philadelphia
Whale rescued from fishing line off California coast
Hide the chocolate! Halloween safety tips for pet owners
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
3rd grader dies suddenly at Philadelphia school
8th child dies in viral outbreak at New Jersey rehabilitation center
AccuWeather: Rain and wind moving in overnight
Residents prepare for nor'easter along the shore points
Florida man taken into custody in suspicious packages case
Cesar Sayoc, pipe bomb suspect, has record including bomb threat
Bleary-eyed Eagles go from plane to practice field
With Eagles in London, fans ready for a morning party in Philly
Show More
Goodwill workers in NJ find original 1774 'rebel' newspaper
Fox runs into popular Delaware beach restaurant
Can Eagles fans talk like a Brit? Let's find out...
It's a party on the water for Eagles fans in England
Slain track star paid her killer $1K so he wouldn't post compromising photos, police say
More News