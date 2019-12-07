Pets & Animals

ACCT's pen pal program lets you be a 'foster parent' to shelter dogs

By and Bethany Owings
You've heard of pen pal programs for kids....but how about for pets?

In this week's Shelter Me, Karen Rogers tells us about the PenPal Program at ACCT Philly, the city's intake shelter, that helps volunteers make a one-on-one connection with dogs, and helps them get adopted!

