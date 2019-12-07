You've heard of pen pal programs for kids....but how about for pets?
In this week's Shelter Me, Karen Rogers tells us about the PenPal Program at ACCT Philly, the city's intake shelter, that helps volunteers make a one-on-one connection with dogs, and helps them get adopted!
Minda Living| Instagram
2449 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, PA
ACCT Philly| Facebook
111 W Hunting Park Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19140
ACCT's pen pal program lets you be a 'foster parent' to shelter dogs
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More