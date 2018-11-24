Shelter Me: ACCT Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --There's a new cat in charge at ACCT Philly.
"I think I've always loved animals, don't mind people either," says Susan Russell.
Susan Russell has been named the new Executive Director.
"One of my goals is to increase our live release rate, although it is quite good between 82 and 85-percent," says Russell.
Previously, Russell was the Executive Director of Open Admissions Adoptions in Chicago. Before that, she was a defense attorney and even wrote a children's book.
"The more people that come and volunteer and foster, the more rescues that come, the more we'll be able to achieve that goal we all want, that these animals live," Russell says.
Elroy loves to exercise and will make a great running partner. He is ready to apply for the job of new best friend.
Storm is a super affectionate senior cat.
"This is precious storm. Precious Storm is not able to see. He's a beautiful cat," says Russell.
Cal is a warm-hearted calico.
"Just wants to be loved. Would make the perfect addition to any afternoon watching the Eagles," Russell says.
For more, visit the ACCT Philly website.
If you have a shelter story you'd like us to share, post a picture and some details on one of our social pages. Be sure to use the hashtag 6abc Shelter Me.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps