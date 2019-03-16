Pets & Animals

Shelter Me: All 4 Paws Rescue

EMBED <>More Videos

Shelter Me: All 4 Paws Rescue. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on March 16, 2019.

MALVERN, Pa. (WPVI) -- All 4 Paws Rescue, the non-profit, foster-based animal rescue in Malvern, PA is moving to a new location.

"Our dynamic has changed within the rescue, we're doing a lot more puppy mill rescue," says Kristen Geddes, Founder of All 4 Paws Rescue.

Their new location will be just down the road.

"Over the past six months to a year, it's just been blowing up, and when we get a call, we go," Geddes says.

They've set up a GoFundMe page to help support their new endeavors.

"The puppy mill dogs end up costing us a fortune. Most of them have not seen a vet," says Geddes.

The rescue also works to save animals that are at high risk of being euthanized.

Campbell is a five-year-old hound boxer mix who was abandoned by his family.

"He came to us from a shelter down south where he was at risk of being euthanized," Geddes says.

Campbell is a happy dog that loves everyone.

He's looking for an active family that will keep him busy.

Banjo is an eight-year-old Aussie rottweiler mix.

"He is super sweet, is very active and loves to run and play," says Geddes.

Since he was a puppy, Banjo has been living with a couple, but they were no longer able to keep him.

He just needs a nice quiet home where he's kind of the main man.

Sadie Bell is a year and a half cattle dog terrier mix with beautiful blue eyes.

Despite being deaf, she gets around just fine.

Sadie loves everybody and has been living in a home with kids her whole life.

"She's looking for an active home, hopefully with some kids of her own to play with," Geddes says.

To learn more, visit the All 4 Paws Rescue website.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogsshelter me
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 3 wounded in after-hours club shooting in Camden
5 hospitalized after fire breaks out in Wynnefield home
Drunk driving suspected in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
1 hospitalized after 2 vehicles collide in Camden
Charges dropped against former Phillie Lenny Dykstra
After NZ attack, expert warns of "24/7 Klan rallies" on fringe websites
Phillies star Harper hit by 96 mph pitch in ankle, limps off
Show More
Man, 20, Rides school bus, goes to school after night of drinking
1 dead, 3 firefighters injured in Northeast Philadelphia house blaze
Man gets life term for killing estranged wife as son watched
Police: 2 men arrested for stealing auto parts in NE Philadelphia
Long road to recovery for injured firefighter
More TOP STORIES News