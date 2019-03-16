Shelter Me: All 4 Paws Rescue

MALVERN, Pa. (WPVI) -- All 4 Paws Rescue, the non-profit, foster-based animal rescue in Malvern, PA is moving to a new location.
"Our dynamic has changed within the rescue, we're doing a lot more puppy mill rescue," says Kristen Geddes, Founder of All 4 Paws Rescue.
Their new location will be just down the road.
"Over the past six months to a year, it's just been blowing up, and when we get a call, we go," Geddes says.
They've set up a GoFundMe page to help support their new endeavors.
"The puppy mill dogs end up costing us a fortune. Most of them have not seen a vet," says Geddes.
The rescue also works to save animals that are at high risk of being euthanized.
Campbell is a five-year-old hound boxer mix who was abandoned by his family.
"He came to us from a shelter down south where he was at risk of being euthanized," Geddes says.
Campbell is a happy dog that loves everyone.
He's looking for an active family that will keep him busy.
Banjo is an eight-year-old Aussie rottweiler mix.
"He is super sweet, is very active and loves to run and play," says Geddes.
Since he was a puppy, Banjo has been living with a couple, but they were no longer able to keep him.
He just needs a nice quiet home where he's kind of the main man.
Sadie Bell is a year and a half cattle dog terrier mix with beautiful blue eyes.
Despite being deaf, she gets around just fine.
Sadie loves everybody and has been living in a home with kids her whole life.
"She's looking for an active home, hopefully with some kids of her own to play with," Geddes says.
To learn more, visit the All 4 Paws Rescue website.
