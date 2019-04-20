Shelter Me: All 4 Paws Rescue

Titus is one happy pup.
The eight-month-old Mastiff mix went from foster dog at All 4 Paws Rescue, to on-screen star when we featured him on an episode of Shelter Me.
"He jumped right on Matt O'Donnell's lap," says Jenn Bartnik, Titus' new owner.
Bartnik was watching tv in her family room when the segment came on.
"I was like we have got to have this dog," says Bartnik.
It didn't take long for Titus to feel part of the family.
"The minute we got home, it was like he had been with us forever," Bartnik says.
He also has a watchful eye for Jenn's 15-year-old son.
"They're totally inseparable, he has to know where my son is all the time, including when he is in the shower. He barges right in and sits on the mat and waits for him," Bartnik says.
Titus is not the only one enjoying a new home.
All 4 Paws, the organization that rescued him, just moved into new digs.
"Much more homey feel, we have yard space, outdoor space," says Kristen Geddes, the Founder of All 4 Paws Rescue.
And lots of room for people to meet a potential new addition.
Malcolm is a five-year-old German Shepherd from a high-kill shelter in Atlanta.
"He's happy to just snuggle, he's a good boy," says Geddes.
Holly is a nine-year-old yellow Lab.
She is very active and will make a great family pet.
Mother Theresa, also known as Tia, is a four-year-old Lab-Terrier mix.
"She was picked up as a stray with seven newborn puppies, she was trying to take care of them on her own on the street," Geddes says.
All of the puppies have since flown the coop and now it is Tia's turn.
If you want to learn more about any of the animals up for adoption, visit the All 4 Paws Rescue website.
