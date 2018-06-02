Shelter Me: Animal Outreach of Cape May Co.

CAPE MAY, N.J. (WPVI) --In this week's edition of Shelter Me, we travel to the Jersey shore, where Animal Outreach of Cape May County enjoys a special relationship with a popular local business.
The Cape May Peanut Butter Company is featuring homemade dog bones and donating a percentage of the sales to the shelter!
The business has been coined the happiest place in Cape May.
"We have nine different butters, six of them are peanut. Then we have almond, cashew and sunflower," said Marcus Voss, General Manager of Cape Island Foods, which owns the shop.
And the dogs are pretty nuts about it, too.
"We have our dog treats, which are made with our peanut butter," said Voss. "Dogs seem to love them."
And they're made with only three ingredients.
"Our peanut butter, whole wheat flour and water," said Voss. "There's a lot of peanut butter in them."
Pets can enjoy these delicious bones in the dog-friendly courtyard, all while giving back to the community.
"We donate a portion of our sales of the dog treats to dog charities, and the main one we've done is the Animal Outreach of Cape May," Voss explained.
The shelter is just around the corner. It's been a community fixture for two decades.
"We just help out as much as we can to try to find cats and dogs a good home," said Animal Outreach's board president, Shelley Van Dyke.
For dogs, the shelter relies on foster care. The cats are kept onsite until they find their forever homes.
"Jingles really needs a home," said Van Dyke, referring to a male cat adopted in 2014.
His human mom passed away, and he was passed around from shelter to shelter.
"He's a great companion and would make a wonderful addition to someone's family," said Van Dyke, adding that Jingles would do better as the only cat in a home.
The shelter also recently received a litter of five kittens.
"A homeowner came to Cape May to his vacation home and discovered a kitten on his porch," said Van Dyke. "And pretty soon there were two kittens... then there ended up being five!"
Ginger, Cinnamon, Wasabi, Pepper and Paprika were malnourished when they first came to the shelter, but are now doing much better.
"And they will be up for adoption very soon," said Van Dyke.
If you are interested in adopting any of these animals, here's the link to Animal Outreach of Cape May County's website, and here's the link to their Facebook page.. The address is 600 Park Blvd West Cape May, NJ 08204.
If you're interested in the Cape May Peanut Butter Company, here's their Facebook page. That address is 516 Carpenter Lane, Cape May, NJ 08204.
And if you'd like us to share your shelter success stories, post a picture to the FYI Philly Facebook page using #6abcshelterme and tell us where you adopted your pet and how much they mean to you.
We'll be featuring your stories on upcoming Shelter Me segments.
