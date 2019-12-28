Shelter Me visits barnyard rescues at Majoda Stables

MOORESTOWN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Majoda Stables is a family-run stable business in Moorestown, New Jersey, and is home to a menagerie of rescued barnyard creatures. It's also a place focused on healing horses and the humans who ride them.
Classes include everything from basic horsemanship, to therapeutic riding for a variety of conditions and symptoms for humans. They also offer emotional and physical therapy for the horses.
Katie Katro has the story in this week's Shelter me.
Majoda Stables| Facebook
620 Garwood Road, Moorestown, NJ 08057
