Shelter Me visits barnyard rescues at Majoda Stables

MOORESTOWN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Majoda Stables is a family-run stable business in Moorestown, New Jersey, and is home to a menagerie of rescued barnyard creatures. It's also a place focused on healing horses and the humans who ride them.Classes include everything from basic horsemanship, to therapeutic riding for a variety of conditions and symptoms for humans. They also offer emotional and physical therapy for the horses.Katie Katro has the story in this week's Shelter me.620 Garwood Road, Moorestown, NJ 08057