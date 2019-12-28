Pets & Animals

Shelter Me visits barnyard rescues at Majoda Stables

By
MOORESTOWN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Majoda Stables is a family-run stable business in Moorestown, New Jersey, and is home to a menagerie of rescued barnyard creatures. It's also a place focused on healing horses and the humans who ride them.

Classes include everything from basic horsemanship, to therapeutic riding for a variety of conditions and symptoms for humans. They also offer emotional and physical therapy for the horses.

Katie Katro has the story in this week's Shelter me.


Majoda Stables| Facebook
620 Garwood Road, Moorestown, NJ 08057
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmoorestownfyi phillyshelter me
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Home health aide workers upset after agency halts paychecks
Sneaky suspect swipes tip jar from restaurant on Christmas Day
Cab driver shot during attempted robbery in Mantua
Woman in 'Act Crazy' shirt sought after motor home torched
Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls to climb for 12th straight year
Retiring firefighter gets surprise as he signs off for last time
'Thank you for my kidney': 3-year-old gets gift of life for Christmas
Show More
Sisters devastated after box containing father's ashes stolen from car
Driver killed in fiery collision in Roxborough
9 shot in drive-by shooting while filming music video: Sheriff
'Charlie Brown Christmas' producer dies on Christmas day at 86
AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny Saturday, rain arrives Sunday
More TOP STORIES News