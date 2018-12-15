Shelter Me: Bella Reed

Bella Reed pit bull rescue is a small non-profit organization located in Southeastern Pennsylvania.
Founder Melissa Mariner adopted her first pit bull in 2005.
"He was so misunderstood, and all he really wanted to do was give love and kisses," she says.
Melissa instantly fell in love with the breed and devoted herself to the positive promotion of pit bulls.
"Now I have five pit bulls, three foster fails and I fostered 71 dogs," Melissa says.
Bella Reed mostly pulls adult dogs from ACCT Philly.
"Since we started we've adopted almost 400 dogs," says Melissa.
Recently, Bella Reed was the proud recipients of the Petco Holiday Wishes grant for a whopping $5,000, and they already know what they're going to do with the money.
"We'll send a couple dogs to training and make a difference as much as we can," Melissa says.
If you like wine, Pinot the 14-week-old puppy may be a good fit for you.
She was surrendered by her owner at 11 and a half weeks. She is incredibly playful and loves to have fun.
Jello is one and a half years old, he was found as a stray and listed on ACCT Philly's urgency page before Bella Reed took him in.
He got his name because he likes to wiggle around a lot, he also has two different color eyes.
Norman was also found as a stray in Philly and listed on the urgency page.
He loves cuddles, kisses, and treats!
For more, visit the Bella Reed website.
If you have a shelter story you'd like us to share, post a picture and some details on one of our social pages. Be sure to use the hashtag 6abc Shelter Me.
