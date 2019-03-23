WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- At Faithful Friends in Wilmington, Delaware Harvey the dog is now known as Harvey the hero.
It was in late January when Harvey, on his nightly walk, alerted his handler that there was a litter of kittens stuck in a storm drain.
"It was a night when it was 19 degrees, it was really really cold," says Lynne Sobieski, the Cat Department Manager at Faithful Friends.
Sobieski was getting ready to leave when a colleague told her of Harvey's find.
"There was no way for us to get down there so we had to coax them out," says Sobieski.
Six weeks later, the kittens are fully recovered.
Sobieski took a pair of the kittens home.
"They're now what you call a foster fail, because I've adopted them because they're super sweet," Sobieski says.
The third kitty in the litter, Beta, is still up for adoption.
Harvey the hero is also still looking for his forever home.
"Harvey has been with us for about four years now, he was actually adopted, but the parents broke up," says Taylor Boyce, the Dog Behavior Enrichment Coordinator at Faithful Friends.
He takes a little time to warm up to new people, but once he does he is very lovable.
His favorite thing to do is go home with one of his ambassadors.
"He loves to sleep and cuddle up on the couch and watch movies," says Boyce.
And while Harvey is one of the shelter's old-timers, Ruby is one of the newcomers.
"She actually was dumped off at the shelter in a box that was duct taped shut that had just one little air hole. She's super sweet and ready for adoption," says Sobieski.
To learn more about the animals up for adoption, visit the Faithful Friends website.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Shelter Me: Faithful Friends
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News