Shelter Me: Forgotten Angels Equine Rescue

MEDFORD, N.J. (WPVI) --It's a chance to find your zen in the majestic beauty of horses.
"Horse Yoga is going to be an all levels Vinyasa Flow," says Sydni Arnett, an instructor at Yoga Hive Philly.
The class is the creation of Yoga Hive Philly in East Passyunk and Forgotten Angels Equine Rescue.
Their very first Horse Yoga fundraiser is set for September 8th in Medford, New Jersey.
"You get to be in the country for an hour, do some yoga and get some kombucha, and you can go right back to the city," says Arnett.
You're helping yourself while helping these horses find homes.
Robbie is one of Forgotten Angels Equine Rescue's latest additions. He was rescued from a horse auction.
"He is a starvation case, you can see all of his ribs," says Darlene Supnick, Founder of Forgotten Angels Equine Rescue.
The Arabian was named after the horse in the Robin Hood movie, and would make the perfect pleasure horse.
"He may even make a nice show horse because he's beautiful, he's young, we just have to get him a little heavier," says Supnick.
Ginger Snap, a halflinger, was also saved from the auction block.
"She was skin and bones, and now look at her, she's a little chub, she eats a lot," Supnick says.
She was a plow horse from the Amish Country and now suffers from a bad knee.
"These are the work horses, they plow the fields, they pull the carts, pretty much that's why she has the bad knee, but she is the sweetest horse," says Supnick.
The rescue also just saved two horses from a sanctuary in Waterford, New Jersey that fell on hard times. Both will soon be up for adoption.
For more, visit the Forgotten Angels Equine Rescue website.
