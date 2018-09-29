SHELTER ME

Shelter Me: GetYourPet.com. David Murphy reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on September 29, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Our crews were filming a Shelter Me segment at a park in Philadelphia when the unexpected happened.

"One of the people who was working in the park said, 'hey, do you think you can give us a hand? There's a chihuahua laying down over there by a tree'," says Angela Marcus, Founder of GetYourPet.com.

Angela Marcus and one of our producers quickly sprang into action.

This kind of scene is not new to Angela, who also happens to own a veterinarian hospital.

"This dog has definitely been out in the world for quite some time, she's covered in fleas, is missing a lot of fur and she's quite malnourished," says Marcus. "I'm just hoping for a happy ending."

And we got one. Luckily, she had a tag on and soon it was a reunion.

It turns out, Princesa ran away from home. But, there are plenty more happy endings to be made.

Rhonada Jones and her family are looking for a new home for their dog Roxy, who is a year and eight months old, because her daughter was diagnosed with allergies.

"I'm just looking for a place and somebody to take the time out with Roxy," says Jones.

Coco's been Jaylen Traynham's pet for two years, but their household dynamics have changed.

"We have two other dogs, and it's been a little too much," says Traynham.

He's hoping to find Coco another family to love.

"A home where she can run around. She likes a big yard," Traynham says.

"Mira is our four-year-old Boxer Ridgeback. There's some medical issues in the home, so we're not able to walk her like we need to. She likes to be outside," says Nadia Loury.

Mira is house trained and gets along with dogs, but she does not like cats.

For more, visit the GetYourPet.com website.

If you have a shelter story you'd like us to share, post a picture and some details on one of our social pages. Be sure to use the hashtag 6abc Shelter Me.

