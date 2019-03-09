Pets & Animals

Shelter Me: GetYourPet.com. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on March 9, 2019.

GetYourPet.com is an online service that connects people who are looking to adopt a pet with people who are looking to rehome their pet.

"The goal with GetYourPet.com is to reduce the number of pets that are going into shelters and relieve that burden on them," says Angela Marcus, Founder of GetYourPet.com.

Dogs and cats of all ages and breeds can be found there.

"If you're considering getting a pet, the first thing I'd tell you is to make sure you're prepared, not only financially, but emotionally, and to make sure that pet will fit into your lifestyle," says Marcus.

GetYourPet.com also offers an adoption package.

"Every pet that is adopted through getyourpet.com does get 30 days of pet insurance from Trupanion. That pet insurance will help you prepare for any unforeseen events," says Marcus.

Pet owner Linda Seide has been caring for her family dog, Prince, for over four years.

She is desperately looking to rehome him. The family is unable to keep him due to unforeseen medical circumstances.

"My only other choice is to put him down and I really don't want to do that. He's got a lot of love and a lot of life left in him," Seide says.

Tuna is a two-year-old Pit mix who needs to be an only child.

He has been staying with his owner Brandon Walsh since he was a puppy, but his living situation has now changed.

"He loves his treats, he's obedience trained and just needs a little more follow up training," Walsh says.

For more information, be sure to visit GetYourPet.com.

