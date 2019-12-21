Pets & Animals

Shelter Me: Hackett Elementary in Fishtown and Operation Santa Paws

By Bethany Owings
This holiday season, students and staff at Horatio B. Hackett Elementary School in Fishtown are participating in Operation Santa Paws, a nationwide endeavor to bring holiday cheer to rescue and abandoned animals.

The donation drive is run by special needs teacher Mrs. Lori Petrozino, who teaches grades 3-5 at Hackett. The students plan to give the donations to the Fishtown SPCA, a brand of the Pennsylvania SPCA, managed by Hand2Paw.



Learn more about this noble mission and how the kids are leading the caus elocally in this week's Shelter Me with Jeannette Reyes.

Operation Santa Paws | Facebook

Pennsylvania SPCA | Website | Facebook
350 E Erie Ave. Philadelphia, PA 19134
