Shelter Me: Hackett Elementary in Fishtown and Operation Santa Paws

This holiday season, students and staff at Horatio B. Hackett Elementary School in Fishtown are participating in Operation Santa Paws, a nationwide endeavor to bring holiday cheer to rescue and abandoned animals.The donation drive is run by special needs teacher Mrs. Lori Petrozino, who teaches grades 3-5 at Hackett. The students plan to give the donations to the Fishtown SPCA, a brand of the Pennsylvania SPCA, managed by Hand2Paw.Learn more about this noble mission and how the kids are leading the caus elocally in this week's Shelter Me with Jeannette Reyes.350 E Erie Ave. Philadelphia, PA 19134