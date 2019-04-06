Shelter Me: Homeward Bound

For years, it was known as the Camden County Adoption Center, but now you can call it Homeward Bound.
The name change is the culmination of a three-year, $2.5 million construction project.
The community and Camden County Freeholders celebrated a grand reopening last month.
"We're really excited about that because it encompasses the ideology of this center," says Camden County Freeholder Susan Shin Angulo.
It was a multi-stage process that started back in 2015.
"Finally, you can see the fruition of all the hard work from everybody, and what the money did," says Angulo.
The new space can house up to 80 dogs and 50 cats.
It even features a "Get Acquainted" room for adoptees.
"People can come and see their dog and see their cat, spend a little more time," says Angulo.
There's also a state of the art clinic to make the center a one-stop shop.
"It's new, it's fresh and we're welcoming the public to come receive vaccine services and low-cost spay-neuter," says Vicki Rowland, Executive Director of Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center.
"They made everything so much simpler and faster, actually," Angulo says.
During Action News' visit, two litters of puppies had just been brought in.
The mixed-breed females don't even have names yet. They will be available for adoption in about two weeks.
To learn more, visit the Homeward Bound website.
