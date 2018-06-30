PETS & ANIMALS

Shelter Me: Horse and Goat Yoga Farm

David Murphy reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on June 30, 2018.

MAPLE GLEN, Pa. (WPVI) --
You can find your Zen at the Horse and Goat Yoga Farm in Maple Glen, Pennsylvania

"I think this is the most fun yoga session you're ever going to find," says Lars Taboga, owner of the Horse and Goat Yoga Farm.

It's yoga with horses.

"It's not a normal yoga session," says Ella Eustice, manager of the Horse and Goat Yoga Farm.

That classes are held every weekend, mounting an equine to realign.

"You can like feel the horses breathing and like connect with them," says Eustice.

Empress, the star of Horse Yoga, may even join you in downward dog.

And you can practice your cat and cow with goats!

"With the goats, it's just fun because you can feed them bottles, snuggle with them," Eustice says. "It always brings a smile to your face to see like all the goats running around," she adds.

And if you like, you can take one home.

"They're very low maintenance, all they need is fresh water and winter hay, and in the spring and summer they'll just eat all your grass," says Eustice.

The farm partners with One Life at a Time, a rescue that saves baby goats.

Nestle is around 6 or 7-weeks-old and was rescued from a dairy farm.

Eustice says the males often get left behind at goat cheese farms.

"They kind of need somebody to take care of them and be with them," says Eustice.

KitKat is part of the farm's chocolate group.

"He's also looking for his forever home. He's just sweet like chocolate," Eustice says.

So is Hershey.

"He's one of the biggest ones, loves his bottles. They're all very affectionate and love to snuggle and give kisses," says Eustice.

If you are interested in adopting any of these animals, here's the link to the Horse and Goat Yoga Farm's website.
And if you'd like us to share your shelter success stories, post a picture to the FYI Philly Facebook page using #6abcshelterme and tell us where you adopted your pet and how much they mean to you.

We'll be featuring your stories on upcoming Shelter Me segments.

(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
