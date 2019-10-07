Pets & Animals

Shelter Me: John James Audubon Center is a shrine to native wildlife

By Bethany Owings
Montgomery County is home to a new museum dedicated to birds and other native wildlife.

It's also known as the "shrine" to John James Audubon, one of the world's best-known wildlife artists who illustrated the popular series "Birds of America" detailed at the museum. He lived on this historic farm site when he first came to America from France in 1803.
6ABC's David Murphy shows us around the Center in Mill Grove, where it serves as a hub of education and conservation, in this week's Shelter Me. You can see up to 200 species of birds on the grounds, which encompasses five miles of trails, and a playground! They also offer free birds walks every Saturday at 9 a.m., with complimentary binoculars!

John James Audubon Center | Facebook
1201 Pawlings Rd, Audubon, PA 19403
