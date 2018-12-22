Shelter Me: Kawaii Kitty Cafe

In the heart of Queen Village, the Kawaii Kitty Cafe brings joys to passers-by.
"There's usually a bunch of people out front just watching," says Kirstin Issler, Owner of the cafe.
The cafe slash rescue partners with Paws, who helps maintain this front room where all the cats live, eat, sleep and play.
"We're up to probably 300 to 400 adoptions," says Issler.
The cafe in the back serves up kitty themed creations to sip on.
"We have really crazy milkshakes, they're called unicorn lattes. The top is all pastel and crazy sprinkles, glitter, stuff like that," Issler says.
The felines are getting festive with holiday parties throughout the week.
"You can come and hang out with the cats and have little treats and holiday snacks," says Issler.
You can also give the gift of cuteness with the Kawaii Kitty Cafe mug set.
"We have a few little cute things in there. We have a cute gift card for two visits to come see the cats and bring your friends," says Issler.
Moo Moo is about four-months-old, and came from a feral mom. He had six other siblings, who all got adopted.
Moo Moo loves to play and is super cuddly.
Dirty Dan was found in Southwest Philly. He is about one-year-old and would make a great couch cat.
"Someone to hangout and watch Netflix with you, this guy is your guy right here," says Issler.
Juanita is a one-year-old kitten who was found as a stray in Southwest Philadelphia. She is a super sweet little love bug.
For more, visit the Kawaii Kitty Cafe website.
If you have a shelter story you'd like us to share, post a picture and some details on one of our social pages. Be sure to use the hashtag 6abc Shelter Me.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
pets-animalsShelter Meanimalsdogscatskittens
pets-animalsShelter Meanimalsdogscatskittens