SHELTER ME

Shelter Me: Le Cat Cafe

EMBED </>More Videos

Shelter Me: Le Cat Cafe. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on January 12, 2019.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Le Cat Cafe is a hidden gem off Girard Avenue in the heart of Brewerytown, transporting you to Paris, France.

"It's just a free-roaming space for the cats to hang out," says Kathy Jordan, Owner and Founder of Le Cat Cafe.

It's also an adoption site managed by Green Street Rescue, a non-profit dedicated to saving stray and homeless cats.

"The idea is to give the cats a new adoption platform," says Jordan.

A platform that Jordan says gives the cats more exposure, keeping them off the Philly streets, and placing them into loving homes.

"Here they're out free to run and play, you're welcome to have coffee," Jordan says.

Sassafrass was scooped off the streets and couldn't be more thankful.

"She's a great cat, and she'll do well in a house by herself. Although she does obviously put up with other cats," Jordan says,

Rizzo was found at 15th and Green streets.

"He was, like most cats, filthy dirty, cold, hungry," says Jordan.

Green Street cleaned him up, and now his personality shines.

"He loves to play. He might be part Jack Russell Terrier, he's got a lot of energy," Jordan says.

Arizona has his name because he was found at the corner of 31st and Arizona.

"He was actually in the trash pile," says Jordan.

Arizona can be a little shy at first, but will be very bonded to you once he gets to know you.

For more, visit the Le Cat Cafe website.

If you have a shelter story you'd like us to share, post a picture and some details on one of our social pages. Be sure to use the hashtag 6abc Shelter Me.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsShelter Meanimalsdogscatskittens
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHELTER ME
Shelter Me: PAWS
Shelter Me: The Philly Kitty
Shelter Me: Kawaii Kitty Cafe
Shelter Me: Bella Reed
More Shelter Me
PETS & ANIMALS
Snakes overrun anti-poverty office in Willingboro
Battle over stray cat feeding ban in Pa. town
Hundreds of praying mantises invade woman's home
Philly Home + Garden Show Sweepstakes
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Light Snow Tonight
Shutdown becomes longest federal closure in US history
Officials: Shooting at New Jersey mall leaves 2 injured
Maintenance truck crashes into airliner at Phila. Int'l Airport
Fire damages home in Atlantic County
Minivan catches fire on Philadelphia sidewalk
Worker killed in construction accident in Wilmington
Sister Virginia says Sunday's game is 'in the bag' for the Eagles
Show More
Teen shot inside Hunting Park cemetery
Local TSA worker relies on faith during government shutdown
Police: Unknown man tried to sign out 2 kids from Germantown school
Suspect Jake Patterson accused of kidnapping Jayme Closs, murdering her parents
Eagles' nation invades New Orleans
More News