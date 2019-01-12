Shelter Me: Le Cat Cafe

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Le Cat Cafe is a hidden gem off Girard Avenue in the heart of Brewerytown, transporting you to Paris, France.
"It's just a free-roaming space for the cats to hang out," says Kathy Jordan, Owner and Founder of Le Cat Cafe.
It's also an adoption site managed by Green Street Rescue, a non-profit dedicated to saving stray and homeless cats.
"The idea is to give the cats a new adoption platform," says Jordan.
A platform that Jordan says gives the cats more exposure, keeping them off the Philly streets, and placing them into loving homes.
"Here they're out free to run and play, you're welcome to have coffee," Jordan says.
Sassafrass was scooped off the streets and couldn't be more thankful.
"She's a great cat, and she'll do well in a house by herself. Although she does obviously put up with other cats," Jordan says,
Rizzo was found at 15th and Green streets.
"He was, like most cats, filthy dirty, cold, hungry," says Jordan.
Green Street cleaned him up, and now his personality shines.
"He loves to play. He might be part Jack Russell Terrier, he's got a lot of energy," Jordan says.
Arizona has his name because he was found at the corner of 31st and Arizona.
"He was actually in the trash pile," says Jordan.
Arizona can be a little shy at first, but will be very bonded to you once he gets to know you.
For more, visit the Le Cat Cafe website.
