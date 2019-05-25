Shelter Me: Lulu's Rescue

POINT PLEASANT, Pa. (WPVI) -- Yappy Hour is back! Lulu's Rescue is partnering with the Red Owl Tavern in Old City for the third year in a row. Enjoy specially discounted cocktails from Tito's for the humans and gourmet doggie dishes for the 4 legged. The event runs every Wednesday from 5-7pm.
Lulu's Snimal Rescue
Lulu's Rescue, PO Box 46, Point Pleasant, PA 18950
Red Owl Tavern
433 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
