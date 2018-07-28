Shelter Me: Monster Milers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Many dogs in rescue shelters have a lot of energy stored up.
Sitting in a kennel all day can be tough, but one rescue group decided to do something about it.
Nicole Delarosa is a long time runner and animal advocate.
"I'm a distance runner and rescuing animals and dogs are my passion," says Delarosa.
She joined Monster Milers in March, a nonprofit rescue organization comprised of about 400 Philadelphia runners.
"We run shelter dogs that need to get out and get a little exercise and mental stimulation," Delarosa says.
It's a path that leads to a whole host of benefits.
"It makes them be a lot more adoptable, and it gives them the break they need from every day in the kennels," says Delarosa.
The rescue pairs with other shelters in the area, and also arranges group and fun runs with the adoptable dogs in tow.
Willa is the star of the pack.
"Willa is actually our sprinter and our distance runner. Willa will run as fast as you want to run, and she will go for miles," says Delarosa.
She's a one-year-old Terrier American Pitbull mix found as a stray.
"She's a very friendly female. Willa loves everybody. She loves other dogs, she loves people, but she would prefer a cat-free home," Delarosa says.
Three-year-old Mad Eye Mood is a Pitbull Mastiff mix.
"He's named after the Harry Potter character," says Delarosa.
This gentle giant has some fuel to burn off.
Hope is a five-year-old Lab mix, and she's brand new to Street Tails.
She is a recent owner surrender.
"Hope is very friendly, she likes small children, she likes other dogs. She likes her exercise," says Delarosa.
For more, visit the Monster Milers website.
If you have a shelter story you'd like us to share, post a picture and some details on one of our social pages. Be sure to use the hashtag 6abc Shelter Me.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps