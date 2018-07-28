SHELTER ME

Shelter Me: Monster Milers

EMBED </>More Videos

Shelter Me: Monster Milers. David Murphy reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on July 28, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Many dogs in rescue shelters have a lot of energy stored up.

Sitting in a kennel all day can be tough, but one rescue group decided to do something about it.

Nicole Delarosa is a long time runner and animal advocate.

"I'm a distance runner and rescuing animals and dogs are my passion," says Delarosa.

She joined Monster Milers in March, a nonprofit rescue organization comprised of about 400 Philadelphia runners.

"We run shelter dogs that need to get out and get a little exercise and mental stimulation," Delarosa says.

It's a path that leads to a whole host of benefits.

"It makes them be a lot more adoptable, and it gives them the break they need from every day in the kennels," says Delarosa.

The rescue pairs with other shelters in the area, and also arranges group and fun runs with the adoptable dogs in tow.

Willa is the star of the pack.

"Willa is actually our sprinter and our distance runner. Willa will run as fast as you want to run, and she will go for miles," says Delarosa.

She's a one-year-old Terrier American Pitbull mix found as a stray.

"She's a very friendly female. Willa loves everybody. She loves other dogs, she loves people, but she would prefer a cat-free home," Delarosa says.

Three-year-old Mad Eye Mood is a Pitbull Mastiff mix.

"He's named after the Harry Potter character," says Delarosa.

This gentle giant has some fuel to burn off.

Hope is a five-year-old Lab mix, and she's brand new to Street Tails.

She is a recent owner surrender.

"Hope is very friendly, she likes small children, she likes other dogs. She likes her exercise," says Delarosa.

For more, visit the Monster Milers website.

If you have a shelter story you'd like us to share, post a picture and some details on one of our social pages. Be sure to use the hashtag 6abc Shelter Me.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsShelter Meanimalsdogscatskittens
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHELTER ME
Shelter Me: Women's Humane Society
Shelter Me: Camden County Animal Shelter
Shelter Me: Street Tails Animal Rescue
Shelter Me: Horse and Goat Yoga Farm
More Shelter Me
PETS & ANIMALS
Zoo accused of painting zebra stripes on donkey
April the giraffe is officially pregnant again
NJ woman strangles rabid fox attacking her in backyard
Puppy recovering after being thrown from SUV in Myrtle Beach
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
NJ woman who lost husband, 4 daughters in Del. crash speaks out
Driver killed after SUV crashes into utility pole in Camden
Man critical after being shot while walking down Broad Street
US prelate McCarrick resigns from College of Cardinals
Man shot and killed in city's Hunting Park section
Police investigate double shooting in Southwest Philadelphia
Collision causes SUV to overturn on Frankford Avenue
AccuWeather: Less Humid
Show More
Hundreds attend funeral for father, 3 kids killed on boat
Tree uproots and falls on house in Berks County
Medford Twp. pastor sentenced to 18 years behind bars
Philly officer hurt after woman flees traffic stop on I-95 in NE Philly
Kensington junkyard issued official shut-down notice after fire
More News