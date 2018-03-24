PETS & ANIMALS

Shelter Me: Morris Animal Refuge

Shelter Me: Morris Animal Refuge. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on March 24, 2018. (WPVI)

Cherry has found her place nestled in the home of the Lynch family.

"Yeah, Cherry is great, she's awesome at cleaning up after the baby," says Jessica Lynch.

Cherry, formerly Charity, is a rescue dog from the Morris Animal Refuge and was featured in a Shelter Me segment a few weeks ago.

"They came in and they scooped her up, said they just had to meet her, they had to adopt her. They brought the whole family and now she seems to be living large," says Sophie Samul, Events Coordinator at Morris Animal Refuge.

"Within an hour I think she made herself pretty comfortable, she was on the couch laying down on the blankets. I think she was happy," says Jessica.

The family recently lost their long time dog, Strawberry, to cancer.

"She was very laid back, very relaxed, pretty much just like Cherry actually," Jessica says.

"I felt like we kind of owed it to Strawberry to bring somebody else in and give them a home you know kind of from the same situation," says Michael Lynch.

Cherry was rescued from down south.

"Charity actually came up from the South. We suspect very strongly she was a breeding dog," says Sophie.

She went from a working dog to a life of leisure.

"She gets to go outside, she likes chasing the squirrels and the bunny rabbits outside," says Jessica.

Back at the shelter there's a new litter of four kittens ready for homes. The siblings were strays living on the streets.

There's also Kitty Wap and Bear.

Then there are two adorable puppies out of a litter of ten. They're eight-weeks-old and don't even have names yet. They came up from Georgia the day they were born, definitely some sort of hound mix ready to win you over.

If you're interested in any of the animals featured in this report, you can visit the Morris Animal Refuge website.

And, if you'd like us to share your shelter success stories, post a picture to the FYI Philly Facebook page using #6abcshelterme and tell us where you adopted your pet and how much they mean to you.
We'll be featuring your stories on upcoming Shelter Me segments.
