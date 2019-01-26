SHELTER ME

Shelter Me: Morris Animal Refuge

Shelter Me: Morris Animal Refuge. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on January 26, 2019.

MEDIA, Pa. (WPVI) --
Rob Thomas put on three shows last weekend at the Borgata in Atlantic City to benefit his Sidewalk Angels Foundation, a non-profit that raises money for 20 no-kill rescue organizations nationwide.

Rob and his wife Marisol are avid animal advocates with two rescue pets of their own.

"They go everywhere with us, and they're special needs. One has lost his eye to cancer, and they both have heart disease, one has epilepsy. So it's a daily throughout the day taking care of them," says Thomas.

The couple felt like they could do more to help, so they created the foundation.

"Mari started Sidewalk Angels so we could get money together ourselves, get awareness ourselves, and then get that funding directly to these no-kill animal shelters," Thomas says.

It was a passion project 14 years in the making, and it benefits rescues like Morris Animal Refuge, and their residents like one-year-old Toto.

"He's super sweet and snuggly," says Emmy Homan, the Development Assistant at Morris Animal Refuge.

The poor little man was rejected by his littermates.

"When he first came to us he wasn't in the best shape, but we have such great staff here we provide a really wonderful care," says Homan.

Patches is a super friendly eight-year-old cat who has some anxiety from living in the shelter.

"It would really be great for him to get into a nice home, where it can be a nice calm environment," Homan says.

Dollphina came from a shelter in the south, and is a happy pup who will make a great pet.

"She's super sweet, super playful and very rambunctious," says Homan.

For more, visit the Morris Animal Refuge website.

If you have a shelter story you'd like us to share, post a picture and some details on one of our social pages. Be sure to use the hashtag 6abc Shelter Me.

More News